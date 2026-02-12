Ukrainian sled racer is disqualified from Olympics over controversial helmet
Ukrainians are dismayed after skeleton sled racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was banned from the Olympics for his helmet decorated in honor of war victims.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ukrainians are dismayed after skeleton sled racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was banned from the Olympics for his helmet decorated in honor of war victims.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate