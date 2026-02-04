Pioneering African-American baseball player Ron Teasley has died at 99
Ron Teasley, one of the last remaining veterans of the Negro Leagues, has died. A native of Detroit, Teasley sparkled on the baseball diamond. He was 99.
Copyright 2026 NPR
