2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pioneering African-American baseball player Ron Teasley has died at 99

NPR | By Debbie Elliott
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:05 PM EST

Ron Teasley, one of the last remaining veterans of the Negro Leagues, has died. A native of Detroit, Teasley sparkled on the baseball diamond. He was 99.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott