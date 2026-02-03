It's hard to tell, so far, what Trump has planned for the Kennedy Center
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with David Graham of The Atlantic about President Trump's vision for the Kennedy Center and the intersection of art and politics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with David Graham of The Atlantic about President Trump's vision for the Kennedy Center and the intersection of art and politics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate