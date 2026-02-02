How ICE is using surveillance technology in immigration crackdowns

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have an array of surveillance technologies at their fingertips, including facial recognition software, cellphone tracking devices and drones.

WIRED reporter Caroline Haskins reports that the agency has been utilizing these tools in its immigration crackdown.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks to Haskins about what tools ICE is using and how people can protect themselves and their data from being surveilled by government agencies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

