A stencil of a handprint in an Indonesian cave is the oldest known rock art

By Christopher Intagliata,
Kai McNamee
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST

Scientists have discovered what they say is the earliest known rock art, in a cave in Indonesia. They say the image dates to more than 67,000 years ago.

Christopher Intagliata
Kai McNamee
