How Trump's 'America First' is upending the world order

By Greg Myre
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:54 PM EST

President Trump is dismantling the global system the U.S. built in the 20th century. Foreign policy experts say he wants a world that looks more like the 19th century.

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
