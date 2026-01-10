Europe alarmed by Trump's Greenland push
Europe is increasingly alarmed by Trump's talk of annexing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the EU and NATO, especially after the U.S. incursion in Venezuela last weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Europe is increasingly alarmed by Trump's talk of annexing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the EU and NATO, especially after the U.S. incursion in Venezuela last weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate