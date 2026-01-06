From the border with Colombia: The view of the uncertainty in Venezuela
Venezuela's interim president sounded compliant after President Trump threatened her with a fate worse than that of overthrown and arrested Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Venezuela's interim president sounded compliant after President Trump threatened her with a fate worse than that of overthrown and arrested Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate