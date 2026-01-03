Venezuela's government rejects U.S. claims as Caracas shows loyalty to Maduro
Venezuela's state media condemns the capture of President Nicolás Maduro as pro-government rallies and armed civilian patrols emerge in Caracas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
