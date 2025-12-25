Uncovering the mystery of how algae makes snow green, red or orange
Snow isn't always white; algae can make it look green, red, or orange, and scientists are trying to understand how and why these colorful patches appear.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Snow isn't always white; algae can make it look green, red, or orange, and scientists are trying to understand how and why these colorful patches appear.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate