This college freshman drew the new senate redistricting map for Alabama
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to University of Alabama freshman Daniel DiDonato, whose senate redistricting map was chosen by a U.S. District Judge.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to University of Alabama freshman Daniel DiDonato, whose senate redistricting map was chosen by a U.S. District Judge.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate