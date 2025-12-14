2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
This college freshman drew the new senate redistricting map for Alabama

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published December 14, 2025 at 8:01 AM EST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to University of Alabama freshman Daniel DiDonato, whose senate redistricting map was chosen by a U.S. District Judge.

