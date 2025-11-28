2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Domestic cats reached Europe far more recently than previously thought, study finds

By Nathan Rott
Published November 28, 2025 at 3:53 PM EST

A new study finds that domestic cats originated from North African wildcats and reached Europe far more recently than previously thought.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott