Supreme Court rules passports to list sex at birth

By Nina Totenberg
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST

The Supreme Court allowed President Trump to proceed with his plan to require that passport applicants list their sex as what is designated on their birth certificate.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
