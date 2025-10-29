Sen. Peter Welch on efforts in Congress to fund SNAP amid the shutdown
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont about his support for a bill to provide SNAP benefits to recipients in spite of the shutdown.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont about his support for a bill to provide SNAP benefits to recipients in spite of the shutdown.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate