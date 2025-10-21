2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Vance arrives in Israel with goal of keeping truce on track

By Greg Myre
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to bolster a Mideast ceasefire that's already proving shaky.

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
