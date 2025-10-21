Vance arrives in Israel with goal of keeping truce on track
Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to bolster a Mideast ceasefire that's already proving shaky.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to bolster a Mideast ceasefire that's already proving shaky.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate