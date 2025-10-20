2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track

By Domenico Montanaro
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT

It's no secret that acrimony in America is high. And now, more Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro