3 takeaways from Saturday's No Kings nationwide protests

One of the biggest days of protest against the Trump administration's policies happened on Saturday in cities around the U.S. The overriding theme of the marches was the accusation that President Trump is behaving more like a monarch than an elected official.

It marked the second massive wave of protests organized by No Kings — a network of progressive organizations fighting against Trump's agenda.

Organizers said about 2,600 No Kings events were planned across nearly every state, and that it projected a bigger turnout than the 5 million it said attended its previous nationwide action in June.

Laure Andrillon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This aerial picture shows protesters forming a human banner during the "No Kings" national day of protest on Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2025.

Energized by a slew of actions taken by the administration since the summer protests, the group cited widespread immigration detentions carried out by often-masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the administration's aggressive slashing of federal education resources and environmental protections, gerrymandering and other concerns.

Here's a recap of how the protests unfolded.

1. United in protests to 'protect America'

Protesters showed up to oppose a wide range of issues, including the administration's immigration tactics and its push for federal and military intervention in Democratic-led states as a way to tackle crime. The diversity of concerns was strung together by the broader messaging of democracy, constitutional rights and the freedom the U.S. was founded on.

In Washington, D.C., demonstrators filled Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol, many holding signs that read "No Kings, No Tyrants." Many people wore yellow, a color organizers said is to show unity.

Tyrone Turner/ WAMU / Large crowds gathered in downtown Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the "No Kings" rally.

Uriah Kitchen of Delaware, who attended the protest with his son Elijah, told NPR "we made a pledge of allegiance when we were in school and this is what it's all about."

"This is why we're here, we're here to protect America," Kitchen said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, addressed D.C. protesters in remarks slamming tech billionaires who he said have become richer and more powerful since Trump became president. Sanders singled out Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg "and the other multibillionaires who were sitting right behind Trump when he was inaugurated."

On the West Coast in San Pablo, Calif., Maria Floriano attended a No Kings event with immigration on her mind. Wearing a hat and shirt decorated with butterflies, she compared immigration to butterflies and said "migration is beautiful" and "an act of courage."

Austin Casey Johnson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters rally during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Kansas City, Mo. on Oct. 18, 2025.

"We want them to know that there are people fighting for them, that not everyone feels that they're not welcome here," Floriano said, noting the protest was held in a Bay Area community home to a large population of immigrants.

2. The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers weighed in

House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed Saturday's protests as a "hate America rally," and other Republicans have derided the event as anti-American.

Responding to NPR's questions about the protests, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said: "Who cares?"

Trump was not at the White House during the protests but on a visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Connecticut House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora told Connecticut Public that he considered the "No Kings" messaging of the protests "divisive." He also doesn't share protesters' concerns but supports their right to exercise their First Amendment rights.

"I think our democracy is still strong as ever — but, you know, they're free to express themselves," Candelora said.

3. Peaceful protesting with song and dance

Despite the many criticisms that anti-Trump protesters came to preach, there were displays of optimism, hope and whimsy in several cities.

Jan Sonnenmair / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters wear blow up costumes for the "No Kings" protest in Memphis, Tenn. on Oct. 18, 2025.

Inspired by protesters in Portland, Ore., people in Los Angeles, Hartford, Conn., and elsewhere showed up to march in inflatable animal costumes. Song and dance broke out in Salt Lake City and other cities.

As with the previous mass No Kings protests, revolutionary messaging showed up in demonstrators' clothing, chants and signs as protesters sought to remind people that America was founded in opposition to monarchy.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Oct 18, 2025.

In Macon, Ga., protesters belted "The Story of Tonight" from the musical Hamilton — a song about the importance of sacrifice and solidarity today for the sake of freedom tomorrow.

The protests were largely peaceful. Police in New York City and Washington, D.C., where rallies drew some of the day's biggest crowds, said no protest-related arrests were made.

Olga Fedorova / AP / AP Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in New York.

Republican Govs. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Greg Abbott of Texas mobilized their states' National Guards in preparation for the protests.

"The Governor has authorized state active duty for training to help ensure the Guard will be ready to respond if needed to help keep people safe," Youngkin spokesman Peter Finocchio wrote in a statement to VPM.

The Texas Newsroom reported that Abbott said in a statement of sending the Guards to Austin: "Violence and destruction will never be tolerated in Texas." The newsroom also reported that state troopers were stationed at entrances to the Capitol grounds inspecting bags but protesters said the law enforcement presence felt smaller than the previous "No Kings" event in June.

Saturday's rally was peaceful and there were no arrests, according to the Austin Police Department.

NPR's Joel Rose and KQED reporter Brian Krans contributed to this report.

