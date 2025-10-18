Across the U.S., 'No Kings' rallies draw crowds protesting President Trump's leadership
Demonstrations are winding down this evening after a day of coordinated "No Kings" marches and rallies held in cities across the country.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Demonstrations are winding down this evening after a day of coordinated "No Kings" marches and rallies held in cities across the country.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate