2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump hosts Zelenskyy as plans for a Putin meeting are underway

By Deepa Shivaram
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT

President Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after announcing he is scheduling another face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.