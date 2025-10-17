2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Mexican singer Meme del Real blends indie rock and Latin rhythms

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT

Meme del Real has been part of the beloved Mexican rock band Café Tacvba for more than 30 years. This week, the 56-year-old singer released his debut solo record.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
