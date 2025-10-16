2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Here's how to eliminate, reduce or negotiate a medical bill

By Marielle Segarra,
Ailsa Chang
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT

There's an estimated $195 billion of medical debt in America. But just because a medical bill comes in the mail doesn't mean you have to pay that exact price.

