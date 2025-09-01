2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On 'Miss Black America,' singer-songwriter Kirby pays homage to her Mississippi roots

By Ari Shapiro,
Mia VenkatAshley Brown
Published September 1, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with soul singer KIRBY about her new album, Miss Black America, and how her Mississippi roots have shaped her music.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown