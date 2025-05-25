'I am Roman,' Pope Leo says, as he becomes the bishop of Rome

Pope Leo XIV declared himself a Roman on Sunday, in a ceremonial step to formalizing his role as bishop of Rome.

The bishop of Rome is one of many titles held by the pope.

On his way to the St. John Lateran Basilica for the final steps to take on the role of bishop of Rome, the pope stopped at Piazza Venezia in the center of Rome to meet with the mayor of the city, Roberto Gualtieri.

Speaking before a crowd, Gualtieri said the city of Rome is ready to accompany the pontiff "to affirm the paradigm of a new politics," and ended his speech by welcoming him: "We are happy that Rome is now your city," as translated by Vatican News.

The first pope from the United States responded to Gualtieri's remarks, affirming his commitment as bishop of Rome. The pope said: "Today I can say in a special way that I am a Roman, with and for you," as the Vatican news service translated.

Margaret Susan Thompson, a professor of history at Syracuse University whose research focuses on religion and politics, said Leo will not be "particularly involved in the day-to-day governing or administrative responsibility" as bishop of Rome. Those duties are usually delegated to an auxiliary or assistant bishop, known as a vicar, she said.

Andrew Medichini / AP / AP Pope Leo XIV waves upon his arrival at the St. John Lateran Basilica in Rome on Sunday.

Regarding his statement declaring himself a Roman, Thompson said it was mostly "a symbolic gesture" rather than "a statement repudiating his United States or Peruvian citizenship."

The pope was born in Chicago and spent two decades in Peru, where he gained citizenship.

The statement speaks to his "particular sense of pastoral responsibility to the people of Rome," Thompson told NPR.

Although the current pope is the first from the United States, the last three popes before him were not Italian either, noted Thompson. "It's not a governing statement. It's an important symbolic statement and pastoral statement."

