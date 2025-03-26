2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The economics of America's aging oil wells

By Camila Domonoske
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:57 PM EDT

More than three-quarters of U.S. oil wells, collectively, make just 6% of the country's oil. They're called marginal wells because of how small their output is. But they're a big deal.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske