Black heritage museum reenvisions Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee

This week lawmakers in Charlottesville, Virginia, voted on the fate of a bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The statue will be melted down and turned into a piece of public art.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Her museum’s proposal was chosen by the City Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.