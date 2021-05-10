Pfizer Requests Full Authorization For Vaccine. Will The Move Enhance Vaccine Confidence?

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 shots going into arms in the U.S. has dropped under 2 million per day for the first time since March — with a lack of demand causing some states to turn down doses targeted to them. Only a third of the country is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Ashish Jha joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss this, as well as Pfizer’s request for full approval of its vaccine, a shift from emergency authorization, and new research that shows COVID-19 vaccines are effective against some of the most worrisome variants.

