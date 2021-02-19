© 2021 WYPR
Send Us Your Photos Of The End Of 'Normal' 2020 And The Beginning of The Pandemic

By Bronson Arcuri,
Tsering BistaNick Michael
Published February 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST
An illustration using photos from before and after the pandemic began.

After nearly a year, it's easy to forget how suddenly the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives. But looking back through the photos on our phones can show just how quickly everything changed.

The ask is simple: Send us your last photo of "normal life" in 2020 and your first pandemic photo. And tell us a little about what was going on inside your head at the time. We'll compile these photos into a video that tells the story of that big moment of realization: the pandemic is happening and it's happening to me. We plan to followup with a few of you to record short interviews of your exceptional stories.

Submissions for this callout are closed. Thank you!

Bronson Arcuri
Tsering Bista
Nick Michael
