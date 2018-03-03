Fresh Air Weekend: Nick Kroll And John Mulaney Of 'Big Mouth'; Actor Doug Jones

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Nick Kroll And John Mulaney Relive Raging Hormones And First Kisses In 'Big Mouth':The comic actors channel the indignities of puberty in their animated Netflix comedy series. Looking back on his own adolescence, Mulaney says: "I was always mystified."

New Releases Showcase Nina Simone's Early Years In Music:In April, the singer, songwriter and pianist will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In anticipation, two compilations of Simone's early singles have been released.

'Shape Of Water' Actor Explains Makeup, Body Language And Bathroom Breaks:Doug Jones has made a career out of playing strange, otherworldly creatures. "I find the heart and soul of a character before I find his elbows and his hands," he says.

