© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Head Of D.C.'s Schools Resigns After Personal Scandal And Amid District Tumult

WAMU 88.5 | By Kate McGee,
Martin Austermuhle
Published February 20, 2018 at 6:52 PM EST
DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson has resigned amid ongoing graduation issues and after news emerged that he had improperly transferred his child from one highly desired school to another.
DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson has resigned amid ongoing graduation issues and after news emerged that he had improperly transferred his child from one highly desired school to another.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson resigned Tuesday following revelations that his daughter was improperly transferred from one of the district's top-performing public high schools to another — which had a waitlist of more than 600 students.

The move violated a policy that Wilson himself established last summer restricting the ability of the chancellor to grant such transfers for the children of public officials. The policy came as a result of revelations that former Chancellor Kaya Henderson had placed the children of certain officials in popular and high-performing schools.

"After listening to many community members and families and stakeholders, it became very clear to me that Wilson would be unable to successfully lead the schools having not been able to regain the community's trust," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news conference. "There are too many tough decisions in the coming months to have any distractions."

This comes on the heels of another scandal involving D.C.'s public schools in which one-third of graduates last year received diplomas in violation of grading and attendance policies. An investigation revealing that information was ordered after an NPR and WAMU investigation showed widespread absenteeism among graduates of one D.C.'s neighborhood high schools.

Wilson's departure Tuesday means he served as chancellor for just over a year. Before coming to D.C., he worked as superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District in California. Bowser cited Wilson's experience turning around low-performing urban schools in his previous positions when she announced his appointment.

"This is the straw that broke the camel's back. We could have a leader that wants to start with transparency and openness, " says Danica Petroshius, a school parent. "With a new leader, I think there's a huge opportunity to improve trust in the system."

D.C. Council member David Grosso, who chairs the council's education committee, says he fears that losing Wilson and having to find a new chancellor will set back the city's public schools, especially as they navigate the current graduation scandal and a recent decline in enrollment.

"Stability in the chancellor position is very important, and having a lot of turnover, just like a lot of turnover in the principal position, is not good for the city, it's not good for the schools," he says. "This is frustrating for me, and it sets us back."

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit .

Kate McGee
Kate is the education reporter at KUT, covering the Austin Independent School District, public, and higher education in Texas. She got her public radio start at Fordham University's WFUV. Her voice has been heard on the East and West coasts as a reporter and producer for WNYC and KUNR in Reno, Nevada. She has also appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, The Takeaway and more.In her spare time, Kate enjoys discovering new music, traveling and trying local beers.
See stories by Kate McGee
Martin Austermuhle
Martin Austermuhle is a reporter in WAMU’s newsroom. He covers politics, development, education, social issues, and crime, among other things. Austermuhle joined the WAMU staff in April 2013 as a web producer and reporter. Prior to that, he served as editor-in-chief for DCist.com. He has written for the Washington City Paper, Washington Diplomat and other publications.
See stories by Martin Austermuhle