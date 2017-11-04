Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Jonathan Groff; Humorist John Hodgman

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Mindhunter' Actor Jonathan Groff On His Most Life-Altering Roles: Groff says his work on HBO's Looking changed his life: "It's one of my favorite things I've worked on, the most personal thing I've worked on." He now stars in the Netflix series Mindhunter.

Tom Hanks And Matthew Weiner Cross Over Into The World Of Fiction:The actor and the Mad Men creator each recently published a book: Hanks' Uncommon Type is a short story collection and Weiner's Heather, The Totality is a novella about two upper-class New Yorkers.

John Hodgman Reflects On His Mother's Death And White Privilege:Hodgman says, "The biggest privilege of white privilege is the ability to turn off race and pretend that it is not an issue." His new book is called Vacationland.

