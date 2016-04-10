Mississippi 'Religious Freedom' Law Supporters Play Down Opposition

Editor's note on April 11: NPR was not made aware until after this story was broadcast that Ashley Jefcoat is digital media director at Mississippi Public Broadcasting. If NPR editors had known, they would have instructed the reporter to find a different source who is not part of MPB's newsroom. Only on the rarest of occasions and with full disclosure of the relationships should journalists include their friends, family or co-workers in stories.

Copyright 2021 Mississippi Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Mississippi Public Broadcasting.