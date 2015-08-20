Catching A Movie? Regal Cinemas May Be Checking Your Bag

The movie theater chain Regal Cinemas, which is run by Regal Entertainment Group, has announced that it is checking the bags of theatergoers.

In its admittance procedures online, Regal says that any bag or backpack is subject to inspection:

"Security issues have become a daily part of our lives in America. Regal Entertainment Group wants our customers and staff to feel comfortable and safe when visiting or working in our theatres. ... We acknowledge that this procedure can cause some inconvenience and that it is not without flaws, but hope these are minor in comparison to increased safety."

NPR's Andrew Limbong tells our Newscast unit that the change comes after two unrelated security incidents this summer in movie theaters in Lafayette, La., and Antioch, Tenn.:

"There was a screening of Trainwreck back in July where a man shot and killed two people before killing himself. And another incident earlier this month in Tennessee where a man attacked people in a theater with an ax and pepper spray."

Regal, which says it owns more than 560 theaters across the U.S., notes that the new policy isn't perfect. Its website states, "We acknowledge that this procedure can cause some inconvenience and that it is not without flaws, but hope these are minor in comparison to increased safety."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.