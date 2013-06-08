Newark Mayor To Run For New Jersey's Open U.S. Senate Seat

Newark Mayor Cory Booker announced Saturday he would run to finish the late Frank Lautenberg's term in the U.S. Senate.

Booker, a 44-year-old Democrat, has served as mayor since 2006 and is Newark's third black mayor. He is hoping to claim Lautenberg's seat, which has been filled by Attorney General Jeffrey Chiesa until a special election in October.

He made the announcement at a Saturday event in which he was endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley.

Booker is considered an early front-runner in the August primary. He is expected to face fellow Democrats Rep. Frank Pallone and Rush Holt.

Politico calls Booker "a strong fundraiser and ... odds-on favorite.":

"But the special election this year allows Pallone to keep his congressional seat if he loses, making this something of a free shot for him.

...

Rep. Rush Holt (D-N.J.) is also likely to run — for the same reason as Pallone — according multiple sources."

