Comic book writer Stan Lee

He was the leading creative force behind the rise of Marvel Comics and is responsible for many of the best-known comic book heroes. Forty years ago, he co-created the character Spider-Man. He also helped create The X-Men, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk. He is Chairman Emeritus of Marvel Enterprises, and was executive producer of the recent film, Spider-Man, which is now out on video. Lee's new book is called Excelsior! The Amazing Life of Stan Lee. This interview first aired June 4, 2002.

