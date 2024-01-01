The Furiuos Bongos

MAY 7

The Furious Bongos are a Frank Zappa tribute band and incredibly maintain this level of excellence, a nine-piece combo of remarkable ability. The Furious Bongos are a dynamic and precise ensemble playing with an outstanding bravura, multi-faceted vocal delivery upfront. Band members from The Furious Bongos have played with artists including BB King, Mick Fleetwood, Vinnie Colaiuta, Googoosh, Dweezil Zappa, LA Philharmonic, Arthur Barrow, Munich Philharmonic, Bryan Beller, Popa Chubby, Yo Yo Ma, Limelight: A Tribute To Rush, Pinetop Perkins, Chicago Lyric Opera, Madison Opera & more. The group describes this venture as “not a strictly tribute project,” but more of a unique band you won’t find anywhere else. Enter here to win tickets [email protected]

Additional ticket information.