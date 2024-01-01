Stanley Clarke at Keystone Korner Baltimore

Stanley Clarke is a four-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, performer, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, a composer for recordings and film, as well as one of the most celebrated acoustic and electric bass players in the world. Known for his musicality, dexterity, and ferocity on the acoustic and electric bass, Clarke was the first jazz fusion bassist to headline tours, selling out performances around the world.

Enter here to win tickets [email protected]

Additional ticket information.