Ravi Coltrane Trio at Keystone Korner Baltimore

An engaging, GRAMMY™ nominated & deeply cerebral jazz saxophonist, Ravi Coltrane is the son of legendary jazz icons saxophonist John Coltrane and pianist Alice Coltrane. He first emerged as a player in the '90s working with Steve Coleman's M-Base, and on tour with drummer Elvin Jones. Despite his family legacy and strong affinity for both of his parents' musical output, he has established himself as a distinctively engrossing player in his own right. Albums like 2005's In Flux and 2012's Spirit Fiction showcase his rich harmonic approach and warm sounds that are his own. Additional credits include performances as well as recordings with Elvin Jones, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Baron, Steve Coleman, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, Matt Garrison, Jeff 'Tain' Watts, Geri Allen, Joanne Brackeem, The Blue Note 7, among others. He is a co-leader of the Saxophone Summit with Joe Lovano and Dave Liebman.

