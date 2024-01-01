Baltimore Craft Beer Festival 2024

The Baltimore Craft Beer Festival is BACK! Join The Brewers Association of Maryland as it celebrates its 25th year of Growing Maryland Beer at Baltimore's biggest craft beer festival! Featuring over 50 Maryland breweries pouring hundreds of craft beers. Enjoy an afternoon on the waterfront at Baltimore Peninsula on Saturday November 2nd. 3 live bands, curated food and craft vendors. and UNLIMITED samples of the best of Maryland beer. New this year is the Gold Medal Winner's Circle - a tent dedicated to the Gold Medal award winning beers from the 2024 Maryand Craft Beer Competition. These beers will be judged live to see what will emerge at the competition's BEST IN SHOW and take home the Comptroller's Cup!

Enter here to win tickets.

More information here.