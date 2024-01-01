America at Lyric Baltimore

The iconic multi-platinum-selling group AMERICA will celebrate their 54th anniversary with a series of tour dates in 2024. Billed as “Ride On Tour 2024. . Known for their timeless magic and powerful performances, the Grammy Award-winning perennial classic-rock favorite will draw on their deep catalog of hits including signature song “A Horse With No Name,” a Number One hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1972. Enjoying massive success early in their career, AMERICA earned their stripes as musical soldiers on the battlefield amidst the excess, craziness, and chaos of the 70's. The trio won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and began working with George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several Top Ten hits, including "Tin Man," "Sister Golden Hair" and "Lonely People."

