2024 Annapolis Powerboat and Sailboat Show

October in Annapolis means boat show season! The month kicks off with the Annapolis Powerboat Show, October 3-6. The Annapolis Sailboat Show takes place the following week, October 10-14.

Climb about hundreds of boats, shop all types of vendors, listen to live music, and walk the docks – all within steps of downtown Annapolis. Get tickets and info at AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

Enter here to win tickets. The winner can select a family four-pack of General Admission tickets to show of their choice (power or sail).