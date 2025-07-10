Healthier birth outcomes cooking at Baltimore’s Mercy Hospital Centering program

Becoming a parent isn’t easy — and in Baltimore, the journey often comes with added challenges. The city has the highest infant mortality rate in Maryland and received an F in the 2024 March of Dimes Report Card.

But at Mercy Hospital, a global prenatal care model called Centering is helping some families navigate the path to parenthood with more support.

At a recent group session inside Mercy’s Mead Building, eight pregnant women — some accompanied by their partners — whipped up mini pizzas and smoothies in a classroom with a kitchen.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Kia Hollis, a certified midwife, leads a Centering session on nutrition.

Instructor Lisa Davis emphasized the importance of learning quick, nourishing recipes — meals that fuel both the parents and the buns in their ovens.

Nutrition is one of ten topics covered in Mercy’s Centering sessions. Understanding what to eat and avoid can lay a foundation for everything else. Nurse Kathleen Placek explained why minerals such as iron are essential.

"You're expected to lose some blood when you have a baby," she said. "There's also the risk of hemorrhage — and we want to have a good blood supply so you have enough to recover, “ Placek continued. “Also if you're breastfeeding, you tend to make breast milk from your blood. So anemia can make it more difficult to have a good milk supply."

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Participants make mini pizzas and smoothies with ingredients rich in fiber and iron.

Beyond the usual hurdles of pregnancy — nausea, cravings, food aversions — many live in food deserts, where access to fresh, healthy groceries is limited. Nearly half of Mercy’s obstetrics patients had hypertension, obesity or diabetes, according to 2023 hospital data.

Mercy’s Centering program launched in 2022 and earned national accreditation in 2024. Expectant parents also learn about family planning, newborn care, car seat safety and more.

Funded through a combination of grants, insurance and foundation support, the program also partners with Hungry Harvest to deliver fresh produce to participants.

Nurse midwife Kia Hollis leads all sessions at Mercy. She said patients in the program are seeing better outcomes than those in traditional prenatal care.

“It's very, very exciting to see women learn about their bodies,” Hollis said. “Because that will then make them better able to advocate for themselves.”

Data courtesy of the Centering Program

Mercy reports:



Preterm births have decreased by 6%

Vaginal deliveries have increased by 8%

Breastfeeding rates have risen nearly 6%

Sinai and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) also report improvements through their Centering programs.

UMMS spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said their model goes even further .

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie is the only site in Maryland to have both Centering Pregnancy and Centering Parenting active and accredited.

Schwartzberg said participating patients have seen:



Increased vaccination rates

Higher compliance with well-child checkups

Decreased postpartum depression

Wambui Kamau / WYPR From left, certified nurse-midwife Kia Hollis stands next to Deondre Wilson, who rests his hand on his girlfriend Amya Bailey’s baby bump.

At Mercy, transportation is provided for all appointments.

“Being scheduled a ride and not having to spend as much on Lyfts and Ubers, helps a lot too,” said participant Amya Bailey. “Especially in this heat.”

Bailey’s boyfriend, Deondre Wilson, said attending the sessions benefits him too. He does his best to support her—but admits, he can’t fully relate.

"It’s our first pregnancy…her body is completely changing, that's something people in my shoes never worry about," said Wilson.

Along with midwives, classes are taught by lactation consultants, family counselors, and an obstetrician once gave a hands-on tutorial on C-sections.

94% percent of Mercy’s Centering participants are Black, and more than 70% are enrolled in Medicaid — two groups disproportionately impacted by poor maternal health outcomes.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Vikki Mock is a social media influencer and expecting her first child.

Hundreds have taken part in the program, including Vikki Mock, who is 20 weeks pregnant and hoping for a daughter.

“I just hope that my baby can come out to be better than me,” Mock said.

“I'm not a disaster or anything like that. I hope that my baby reaches higher limits than me, and I'm reaching the sky, so my baby is gonna reach the moon in the whole solar system. So I'm excited.”

As Mercy continues analyzing patient data, Hollis, the midwife, said the program may evolve to offer more targeted support, such as addressing obesity, a risk factor for preterm births.