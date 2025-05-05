Coppin State opens new wellness space designed by actress Taraji P. Henson

Coppin State University is the fourth historically-Black college to open a SheCare wellness pod , created by actress Taraji P. Henson to specifically address Black women's mental health.

Henson, who’s best known for her roles in “Empire” and "Hidden Figures," told a crowd of Coppin State students at an opening ceremony Friday that the pods are meant to end the stigma around mental health struggles and increase access to help — particularly for Black women.

“Seven generations of trauma is living in us, and we can't pretend to be okay,” Henson said. “What I'm most proud about the pods is that we meet you where you are because everyone doesn't understand or can afford to go sit down and talk to a therapist.”

Starting next week, students will be able to access free therapy and other mental health services.

“We will offer activities including yoga, meditation, art therapy, sound therapy, dance therapy, you name it,” said Julie Mantley, director of Coppin’s wellness pod.

The space, located inside Coppin’s Health & Human Services building, will also feature three “rest pods” that allow students to “come in for decompression or respite from daily stressors,” she added.

Mantley declined to say how much the pod cost. But she said it is provided by the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and kate spade new york, as the two organizations aim to spread the model to HBCUs nationwide.

“Taraji and I grew up in DC, so it's good to be home,” said Tracie Jade Jenkins, executive director of the Boris L. Henson Foundation and a lifelong friend of Henson’s. “It's good to be able to place one of these magical spaces home.”

The university’s counseling center and student services department will also play a role in running the wellness space.

Aniah Brewer, a senior at Coppin State majoring in social work, said the accessible services will help students like her thrive academically and personally.

“The wellness pods will be a safe haven, a place where students can breathe, can heal and access real support when they need it and how they need it,” she said. “No stigma, no judgment, just real, accessible, culturally-responsive care. And that's what we need.”

At Friday’s opening ceremony, Coppin State President Anthony Jenkins told other university presidents to “get on board, and once again follow Coppin’s lead.”

“Mental health, mental wellness — those things are not a moment of shame,” he said. “We should embrace these opportunities and understand that for far too long in our community, this has been taboo.”