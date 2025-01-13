Baltimore County Democrats move to fill Klausmeier vacancy

It’s been 22 years since anyone besides Kathy Klausmeier has held Maryland’s 8th District State Senate seat.

The race is on to replace Klausmeier following her resignation last week after she was selected by the Baltimore County Council to be County Executive.

The County’s Democratic Central Committee is taking applications for the seat through January 22.

The committee will then nominate a replacement for Klausmeier and forward it to Gov. Wes Moore, who has the final say.

The three Delegates who represent the 8th, Carl Jackson, Harry Bhandari and Nick Allen, said they would like to replace Klausmeier in the Senate.

Anyone can apply for the seat who is a registered Democratic voter in Maryland, has lived in the state for at least one year and in the district for at least six months. You also have to be at least 25 years old.

The 8th District includes Perry Hall and White Marsh.