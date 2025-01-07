Klausmeier sworn in as Baltimore County Executive

With a promise “to do great things for Baltimore County,” Kathy Klausmeier was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as the county’s 15th Executive.

The Baltimore County Council voted unanimously for Klausmeier to finish the remaining two years of Johnny Olszewski’s term.

Olszewski resigned last week and took the seat in Congress he won in November.

The council chamber was packed with family and friends of Klausmeier as well as officials as the council voted. That was followed quickly by her swearing in.

“We have much to do in the next three 23 months and I fully expect this transition phase will be brief and productive,” Klausmeier told the audience.

She declined to answer questions from reporters.

Klausmeier is the first woman to lead Maryland’s third largest county.

She has 30 years of experience in the General Assembly representing the Perry Hall area and resigned Tuesday from her State Senate seat.

On Wednesday, her first full day as county executive, she plans to meet with key staff members and to be in Annapolis for the first day of the 2025 Maryland General Assembly.

“We have a big job ahead of us, we all know that, working together the next two years to make sure we balance our budget, to keep our AAA bond rating, improve public safety in every community and to continue to invest in our public school facilities,” Klausmeier said.

She also promised to invest in the arts.

“There is more to life than sports, I hate to say it,” Klausmeier said, then added a “go Ravens too.”

While she is a Democrat, the Republicans on the Council believe she will be non-partisan.

“I think I speak for everyone in hoping for a calm, deliberative, bipartisan partnership with our new county executive over the next two years,” said Republican Councilman David Marks.

Democrats control the County Council, holding four of seven seats.

The County Council announced its choice of Klausmeier hours before it took an official vote, an indication the members had made their decision behind closed doors.

The Council met in closed session on Friday to discuss Klausmeier's appointment.

“We wanted to be fair to all of the candidates that have thrown their hat into the ring,” said Councilman Izzy Patoka, who was Council Chair during the process. “We wanted them to not be surprised.”

Klausmeier was competing with four other finalists for the county executive position.

She was considered the favorite to win the Council’s approval, and has promised not to run for a full four year term in 2026.

Council members said they would only pick someone who agreed not to run for the seat in two years. Three council members, Patoka, Pat Young, and Julian Jones are considering running in 2026.

Klausmeier’s resignation of her 8th District Senate seat means that vacancy now needs to be filled.

Two of the three Delegates who represent the 8th, Carl Jackson, and Harry Bhandari, say they are in the race for the now open seat. The third, Nick Allen, said he is considering it as well.

The Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee will nominate someone to replace Klausmeier in the Senate. Gov. Wes Moore will have final approval.

