Attorneys rest in abatement phase of Baltimore opioid trial

After five days of spelling out their case, attorneys rested in the abatement phase of Baltimore’s legal action against two opioid distributors.

The city will now wait for a decision from Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill, which is likely to come next year.

The city is seeking more than $5 billion from McKesson and AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora) to mitigate the harm they caused during the height of the opioid epidemic. Last month, a jury found the companies partially responsible for a public nuisance caused by the misuse of prescription opioids.

The companies say they will appeal the decision.

Baltimore officials submitted a more than 90-page plan to the court that they say will bring down overdose fatalities by 23% over the next 15 years.

The plan includes Naloxone vending machines, overdose prevention sites, wound care kits and investment in drug treatment programs.

Baltimore has already set up a system for the hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement money it’s won from other opioid companies.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is setting up a governance structure to decide how the city will allocate the funds.

Scott said the city will initially appropriate $20 million to the health department and $42 million to 12 organizations focused on substance abuse and overdose prevention like Tuerk House and Helping Up Mission.

However, the windfall of funds will need careful stewardship to ensure it’s invested in the right areas to best help those impacted by the opioid epidemic, Scott said.

“It isn’t enough to win the funds — we need to put them to work,” Scott said Thursday morning. “This executive order will ensure that restitution funds are governed responsibly, transparently, and effectively in order to support our residents and communities most affected by the epidemic — not just during this administration, but for years to come.”

Jurors in Baltimore’s Circuit Court ruled in favor of the city and awarded it $266 million in its case against McKesson and Cencora last month.

If the verdict stays, Baltimore will have won about $668 million from companies involved in the opioid crisis.

The details of the city's settlement with Johnson & Johnson is still under wraps.