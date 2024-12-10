© 2024 WYPR
Luigi Mangione’s family is “shocked and devastated” as he’s formally charged with murder

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush,
Bri Hatch
Published December 10, 2024 at 12:10 PM EST
This photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at the police station in Altoona, Pa., on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

The 26-year-old charged with murder in last week’s killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is a Towson native with deep ties to the Baltimore region.

Luigi Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday morning. He was initially charged in Pennsylvania with multiple counts, including carrying a firearm without a license and forgery. But court records show late Monday he was charged with murder by prosecutors in New York City and will be extradited there.

Mangione comes from a family with business operations across the state of Maryland. The Baltimore Banner reports that his father and mother own nine nursing home facilities through Lorien Health Services, two country clubs and Baltimore commercial radio station WCBM.

The family has also donated over $1 million to Greater Baltimore Medical Center, earning their name on the hospital’s high-risk obstetrics unit, the Banner reported.

Late Monday, a statement was posted on social media by his cousin, Republican state delegate Nino Mangione, on behalf of the family. It read “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

A statement from the Mangione family, released by Nino Mangione.

On Tuesday, Delegate Mangione announced a fundraising event he was holding Thursday at Hayfields Country Club, which is owned by the Mangione family, would be postponed in light of the news.

Luigi Mangione graduated from an all-boys private school in North Baltimore in 2016 as the valedictorian of his class.

In an emailed statement Monday, Gilman School leaders called his suspected involvement in the case “deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” the statement read. “Here on campus, our focus will remain on caring for and educating our students.”
