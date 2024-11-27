© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Three Walgreens locations shutter in Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published November 27, 2024 at 12:39 PM EST
FILE - The entrance to a Walgreens is seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Walgreens lost nearly $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter mainly due to a drop in value for a VillageMD clinic business it controls. Excluding that charge, the drugstore chain reported results Thursday, march 28, 2024 that topped Wall Street expectations.. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
FILE - The entrance to a Walgreens is seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.

Walgreens closed three of its pharmacies in Baltimore this past week as part of its plan to shutter about 1,200 stores over the next two to three years.

The store at St. Paul and Fayette Street, the Walgreens at North Avenue in East Baltimore and the location in Hampden have all closed their doors.

The closures exacerbate the trend of shrinking pharmacy access in the city. Two Rite Aids shut their doors last October.

Pharmacy deserts often impact low-income neighborhoods.

“Pharmacies bring a series of services to communities that go beyond the simple dispensing of medicines,” said Mariana Socal, an associate scientist at the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The drug stores provide vaccinations, medical supplies and other necessary products for the surrounding public.

“When these pharmacies close the biggest impact is affordability of drugs,” Socal said. “Patients have to pay more to get transportation to a different place to get not a visit to their provider to change the prescription, or to pay more out of pocket because the new pharmacy is not in their network.”
Tags
WYPR News pharmaciespharmacyWalgreensMaryland HealthcareHealthcareBaltimore City
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More