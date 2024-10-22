At Maryland Senate forum, Alsobrooks backs $15 federal minimum wage

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, the Democratic nominee for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat, said Tuesday that if elected, she will push for a national $15 minimum wage indexed to inflation.

Alsobrooks made the comments during a forum Tuesday focused on issues affecting Marylanders with disabilities. She and her Republican opponent, former Gov. Larry Hogan, were each asked if they support eliminating the subminimum wage for people with disabilities on a national level. Both candidates said they would support the move, which Maryland made a few years ago.

“I'll be working constantly to ensure that we have a system where those with disabilities can work in spaces where they are treated with respect and fairness, and we'll be working also to protect their wages, not only making sure that they're not receiving subminimum wages, but making sure that we are also, you know, increasing the minimum wage,” Alsobrooks said. “I supported the $15 minimum wage in Maryland, and I would support it also on the federal level indexed to inflation.”

Hogan’s answer did not address increasing the federal minimum wage, and his campaign did not immediately respond to a question about his position on the issue.

However, Hogan vetoed the $15 minimum wage when the Maryland legislature passed in 2019. In his veto letter , Hogan said he supported a smaller increase in the minimum wage, to $12.10 by 2022, but that the jump to $15 by 2025 would “devastate our state’s economy.”

The legislature overrode the veto.