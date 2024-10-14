Mikulski hits campaign trail with Alsobrooks in Maryland U.S. Senate race

Retired U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski said she is an unabashed supporter of fellow Democrat Angela Alsobrooks in her senate campaign.

Using a walker she’s named Oscar, the five-term senator campaigned with Alsobrooks Monday at a senior living community in Pikesville.

“I come before you now with the spirit willing, but the knees are weak,” Mikulski told the audience.

Mikulski, who is 88, told the residents of North Oaks Senior Living that Alsobrooks will work to keep social security solvent and prescription drug prices under control.

Mikulski calls the drugs she takes a lifeline.

“These aren’t like full around drugs,” Mikulski said. “I take a drug that prevents a stroke. It’s pretty expensive.”

Mikulski said Alsobrooks can defeat Republican Larry Hogan in this year’s senate race by laying out her agenda, as she put it, “the macro issues, and the macaroni and cheese issues.”

“She’s got the right stuff for this time in Maryland,” Mikulski said.

Mikulski was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. She easily won her five races for the senate.

Alsobrooks arguably is running against a more formidable opponent than Mikulski ever had to face. Hogan was a two-term Republican governor who remained popular in a Democratic state.

“An opponent is an opponent,” Mikulski said. “Angela Alsobrooks is running a great campaign because she’s a great candidate.”