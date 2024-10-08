DEA warns Maryland residents of illegal online pharmacies

Multiple federal agencies are warning Marylanders that illegal online pharmacies are selling what seem like legitimate drugs, but are actually counterfeit and often made with fentanyl or methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all say black-market pharmacies are selling illegal, dangerous drugs under the guise of being real pharmaceuticals like Adderall, Xanax or Oxycodone.

“The proliferation of fake online pharmacies is fueling this nation’s fentanyl epidemic,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “The victims of the scheme include people from all walks of life — people of all ages and occupations — from all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Slovenia. At least nine victims who purchased counterfeit pills from the defendants died of narcotics poisoning, including a 45-year-old army veteran who thought she was purchasing real oxycodone.”

The DEA says there has been a proliferation of the pharmacies selling and shipping counterfeit pills, especially from India and the Dominican Republic.

“Often these illegal, online websites use U.S. website addresses and professional-looking designs to appear legitimate when, in fact, they are not,” said a public notice from the DEA. “These companies operate illegally, deliberately deceiving American customers into believing they are purchasing safe, regulated medications when they are actually selling fake, counterfeit pills made with fentanyl or methamphetamine. Fake medications can lead to serious health risks, including harmful side effects, ineffective treatment, and even death.”

The DEA recently underwent Operation Press Your Luck, where it opened up criminal investigations into 18 individuals and nine online pharmacies.

The pharmacies often look legitimate, offering 24/7 customer service, posting online reviews and safety facts, as well as offering discounts.

Officials say to beware of online sites that are not licensed in the U.S., have discounts too good to be true or do not require a doctor’s prescription.